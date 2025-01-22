Gautam Budh Nagar: Rise in mercury brings relief; be ready for rain today

Bright sunshine and rise in minimum temperature brought a much-needed respite from the winter cold to residents of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday. The sunny spell is likely to be short-lived, with the IMD predicting partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Wednesday, followed by lightning and rain on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

However, the weather department has said that it might rain on Wednesday.

Tuesday marked a significant improvement from the biting cold as witnessed earlier this month when minimum temperatures hovered between 6 to 7°C.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) temperature figures were not available for Noida.

On Monday, the IMD recorded the maximum temperature in Noida at 23°C, with the minimum settling at 12°C.

For the past few days, the minimum temperature has been above 10°C, bringing relief from the cold.

“The rise in minimum and maximum temperatures over the past few days can be attributed to clearer skies and reduced wind speeds, which have allowed daytime heating to increase,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate & meteorology, Skymet Weather.

On Tuesday, residents of Noida and Greater Noida were seen making the most of the sunny weather and slightly improved air quality.

Parks, markets, and roads were bustling with activity as people stepped out to enjoy the relatively warm weather. “The sun feels so refreshing after the cold spell. I have finally been able to resume my morning walks without literally freezing,” said Ramesh Yadav, a resident of Sector 50, Noida.

Moreover, the air quality in both Noida and Greater Noida was logged in the “moderate” category, with AQI readings of 151 and 185, respectively, on Tuesday.

Although not ideal, the improvement from “poor” level was welcomed by citizens. “The air feels cleaner today. I am hoping this trend continues so that we can breathe a little easier,” said Shalini Verma, a teacher living in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the sunny spell is likely to be short-lived, with the IMD predicting partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Wednesday, followed by lightning and rain on Thursday.

“The upcoming rain and thundershowers on Wednesday and Thursday, as forecasted, may lead to a temporary dip in temperatures. But it will also help in improving air quality further by washing away pollutants,” Palawat said.

The showers are likely to bring down temperatures slightly, but they will also help in reducing dust and pollutants in the air, as per weather experts.

IMD said minimum and maximum temperature is expected to be around 11 to 12°C and 22 to 23°C, respectively, till January 27, in Gautam Budh Nagar.