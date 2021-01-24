GB Nagar district gears up for higher turnout in Covid-19 vaccination
NOIDA: Taking note of less than 50% turnout during the second session of Covid-19 vaccination on Friday in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district administration has decided to convince the health-care workers, including the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and sanitisation workers, about the efficacy of Covishield being administered to them.
GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that there is a general hesitancy among health-care workers about the efficacy of the vaccine. “We are also running the information campaign launched by the Centre to clear their apprehension about the vaccine. We are also planning to share, through digital media, experiences of senior doctors of the country who have taken Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.
During the second session of the first phase of the vaccination drive in the district, Covishield could be administered to only 2,059 persons against the target of 4,200 health-care workers. Similarly, during the inaugural session on January 16, 393 health-care workers were vaccinated against the target of 600 personnel.
The DM further said that the health department could not ensure 100% participation of health workers due to some network issue. “Since Co-Win app is a key component of Covid-19 vaccination, the system needs a steady internet connection to upload the details of beneficiaries and their doses. Our vaccination officials could not make any amendment in the lists made many days ago. We have decided to resolve it by adequate number of data entry operators with laptops at all the vaccination booths in the coming sessions,” he said.
As many as 4,200 persons will be vaccinated each on January 28 and 29 in the district.
Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that after the analysis of low turnout in vaccination on Friday, it was found that while nursing and paramedics of some private medical institutes were more reluctant, the ASHA and Aanganwadi workers could not get the information on time. “While in some government hospitals, 85% health workers were inoculated, the turnout was little over 10% in some private hospitals. Also, many of the shortlisted beneficiaries, who has gone on leave after working as corona warriors for nine-odd months, could not participate in the vaccination. In the next two sessions, we’ll increase the number of booths to include them,” he said.
Some doctors believe that higher officials should get the jabs themselves to inspire confidence in safety and efficacy of the vaccine. “There is a lack of administrative consensus on vaccine. To inspire confidence among the reluctant health workers, the higher officials of the district, including the DM, the commissioner of police and the CEOs of development authorities, should also take the shot,” said a doctor of a private hospital, preferring anonymity.
