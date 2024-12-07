GB Nagar DM directs officials to strengthen power supply grid

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is implementing robust measures to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply, especially in critical facilities such as hospitals, waterworks, and sewage pumping stations, officials said. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed discom officials to enhance power infrastructure and establish a round-the-clock control room to address emergencies swiftly, they added. The administration has engaged power agencies, outsourcing firms, and meter-reading agencies to ensure seamless coordination, officials said. (HT Photo)

Officials from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida confirmed that additional manpower has been deployed at substations operating at 33/11 kV and 400/220 kV to ensure seamless distribution. “We have prioritised strengthening the power distribution network, upgrading transformers, and installing new ones in key areas,” said Verma. These measures aim to address the increasing electricity demand driven by urbanisation and industrial growth while future-proofing the system for sustained development in the district, Verma added.

According to officials, critical substations are being identified and safeguarded through enhanced security measures to prevent disruptions. Hareesh Bansal, chief engineer at PVVNL Noida, said, “A coordinated effort is underway to ensure the power supply remains unaffected, even in sensitive areas. Contingency plans are in place to respond swiftly to any emergencies.”

To prevent power outages during adverse situations or demonstrations, the administration has directed the preparation of a list of replacement personnel with their contact details. Contingency plans are being developed to protect essential services. Verma said, “Proactive measures are being taken to address potential disruptions and safeguard essential services.”

Development authorities from Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway have also been included to enhance the effectiveness of these measures, they added.