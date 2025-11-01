GB Nagar, Ghaziabad breathe easy as AQI improves to ‘moderate’

Noida: The air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad improved on Friday and was recorded in the “moderate” category after a streak of “poor” and “very poor” days. Experts have cautioned that the respite may be temporary (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

Noida recorded an air quality index (AQI) reading of 163, Greater Noida 116, and Ghaziabad 177 on Friday— all “moderate” — marking the cleanest air the region has seen in several days, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Weather experts said the improvement in air quality could be linked to minor weather changes over the past 24 hours. “There was light rain in parts of Noida, while Faridabad received scattered showers and Delhi witnessed isolated rainfall. This brief spell, along with a slight increase in wind speed, helped in dispersing accumulated pollutants and clearing the lower atmosphere,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI was 372, 330, and 364, respectively, in the three regions — all “very poor”.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the air quality was “poor”, logged at 236, 248, and 266, respectively. On Tuesday, Noida recorded an AQI of 290, Greater Noida 296, and Ghaziabad 238, while on Monday (October 27), the figures stood at 327, 284, and 286, respectively — all in the “poor” and “very poor” zones.

Prior to this, Noida and Greater Noida recorded “moderate” air days on October 13, at 198 and 180, respectively. Ghaziabad’s last “moderate” air day wason October 12, with an AQI reading of 189.

Since mid-October, AQI level in the three regions had largely remained in the “poor” and “very poor” bracket, with experts attributing it to unfavourable meteorological conditions, rising vehicle emissions, and ongoing construction dust in the NCR region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad recorded mild and stable weather conditions on Friday. The maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar settled at 31 degrees Celsius (°C), while Ghaziabad recorded 30°C. The minimum temperatures were logged at 20°C and 19°C, respectively. Humidity levels in both districts ranged between 80% and 60%, with mainly clear skies prevailing through the day.

The IMD forecast indicates that the region will continue to witness clear to partly cloudy conditions over the next few days, with no weather warnings in place. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 30–31°C, while the nights may turn slightly cooler, dipping to 18°C in the first week of November.

Experts have cautioned that the respite may be temporary, urging residents to continue following pollution advisories and limit outdoor activity during morning and evening hours when pollution levels tend to spike.