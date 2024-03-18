GB Nagar: Residents urged to use ‘KYC app’ to know candidates

NOIDA: Two days after the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has started sensitising and encouraging residents to use the ‘Know Your Candidate’ (KYC) mobile app as they get ready for the parliamentary elections. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma convened a meeting with the bankers in the district in the wake of Lok Sabha elections and directed them to keep a strict vigil on suspicious bank transactions. (HT Photo)

Launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16, the application aims to facilitate voters in making informed decisions with political candidates’ antecedents, by enabling them to access the criminal records, if any, among other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to district magistrate and chief electoral officer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Manish Kumar Verma, the residents are being encouraged to use the ‘Know Your Candidate’ app “as the mobile application (available to smartphone users) enables them to check criminal history, and be aware of the candidate’s background”.

“The app will assist in bringing in transparency and accountability in elections,” he said.

He said the mobile app is a useful tool for citizens as it will help them make appropriate decision about who to vote for.

“Voters will be able to decide based on the candidate’s history and choose to vote or avoid voting for them,” the DM added.

The KYC is available on both iOS and Android platforms, according to officials.

Voters need to search the name of the candidate and the app will display the information about the candidate’s criminal background, if any, informed officials.

The information will include details of any criminal cases filed against the candidate, status of those cases and the nature of offence, they explained.

Meanwhile, on Monday, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma held a meeting with the bankers in the district in the wake of Lok Sabha elections and directed them to keep a strict vigil on suspicious bank transactions.

Banks will have to submit a report on transactions of over ₹10,00,000 to the district electoral office and the report will be forwarded to the income tax authorities, as per the official instructions.

Directions were also issued to the banks to ensure that private vehicles transporting cash for banks (for ATM/keeping in other bank branches/banks) must carry sufficient documents for verification process by flying squad, static surveillance, etc.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to the bankers including monitoring of suspicious transactions during the election period. This is to put a curb on distribution of freebies,” the DM said.

Gautam Budh Nagar will undergo polls on April 26.