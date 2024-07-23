GDA to adopt amended by-laws with relaxed norms for hotels

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has decided to adopt the amended 2008 building by-laws, which propose relaxed norms for construction and setting up of hotels in cities, with the aim to promote tourism, said authority officials in the know of the matter. Residents said there is hardly any scope for tourism in Ghaziabad and the new amended rules should have been restricted to cities such as Agra, Varanasi, Ayodhya etc., where there is ample scope for tourism promotion. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The amended by-laws, which were notified by the Uttar Pradesh housing and urban planning department on July 5, state that there is no minimum requirement of land for setting up hotels of at least six rooms and up to 20 rooms. In case the number of rooms is more than 20, the new by-laws state that the minimum required land will have to be 500 square metres. Officials said this limit was 1,000 square metres earlier.

Hotels, however, cannot be set up on residential plots available in a planned and developed colony, the amended bylaws add.

GDA officials said they will soon adopt the amended by-laws.

“We have prepared a proposal for adopting the amended by-laws related to setting up of hotels. The proposal will be put forward in the next board meeting for approval. Once approved, the by-laws will be applicable for the entire city and not just some specific areas,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

The amended by-laws have also defined the approach roads leading to the hotels.

In case a hotel in a residential area has up to 20 rooms, at least a nine metre wide road is required. If the hotel has more than 20 rooms, the road should be at least 12 metres wide.

But in non-residential areas, for any type of hotel, the minimum road width has to be at least 12 metres.

“Here in Ghaziabad, civic infrastructure in residential and non-residential areas is already overburdened. Setting up of hotels will create more parking issues and further burden the civic infrastructure. There are instances where police have already cracked down on hotels where anti-social activities prevail. So, this will create nuisance for residents,” said Mohan Sangwan, secretary of Confederation of Trans-Hindon Residents Welfare Associations.

The amended by-laws have also defined the norms for parking, floor area ratio, height of the building and provision of setback area for the hotel buildings.