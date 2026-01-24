GDA Panel to assess extension of Metro line till Mandola Vihar in Loni

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has formed a committee that will prepare a pre-feasibility report for extending the metro route from existing Shiv Vihar station on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line to Mandola Vihar in Ghaziabad’s Loni, officials said on Friday. Officials said that a kilometre of metro route costs around ₹200-250 crore (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The committee comprises officials from the GDA, Ghaziabad municipal corporation, Loni Nagar Palika, UP Awas Vikas, and UP state industrial development authority. “We have asked the panel to conduct a pre-feasibility study of the route, which is about 10-12kms. The committee will find out the probable route, land availability, and other factors to be included for extending the metro from Shiv Vihar metro (near Delhi-Loni border) station to Mandola Vihar. The report is sought in one month,” Vivek Mishra, GDA secretary, told HT.

Officials said that a kilometre of metro route costs around ₹200-250 crore.

“Once the report is submitted, it will be sent to the state government, and thereafter the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be engaged for preparing a detailed project report (DPR). The DPR will also bring out the funding pattern. Normally, 20% is contributed by the central government, while the rest is funded by the state government, which may further ask different departments to contribute,” Mishra added.

On December 23, 2024, the state housing and urban planning department had sought a report from GDA for extending the metro line in Loni. The communication had about 77 representations from residents, residents’ associations, etc., for extending the metro line in Loni.

“If the metro extension materialises, it will benefit thousands of students and working-class people, and will also connect them directly to Delhi and Baghpat district near Mandola Vihar. The most suitable route would be on the central verge of the Delhi-Saharanpur Road. If this extension is constructed, major traffic issues in Loni will be resolved,” said Vikas Garg, resident of Balram Nagar in Loni.

Ghaziabad currently has two operational metro corridors: a 2.1km stretch –-with two stations in Ghaziabad –- from Anand Vihar to Vaishali on the Blue Line and 9.34km on the Red Line from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda having eight stations.