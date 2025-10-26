Ghaziabad: 6-year-old girl dies, mother hurt after candle lit on fridge sparks fire

Ghaziabad: A six-year-old girl died and her mother was injured after a fire broke out in their rented flat at Tulsi Niketan early on Saturday, police said.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Sabbi Parveen. She had moved in with her daughter and husband, Mohammad Zakir, an auto-rickshaw driver, just two days ago.

“The fire was reported by neighbours around 2.30am when they saw smoke coming out from the flat. A police team, accompanied by fire department officials, rushed to the spot, and broke open the door, which was locked from outside. They saw a refrigerator had caught fire, and the woman and her daughter were lying unconscious nearby. They were rushed to a Delhi hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries. The woman is undergoing medical treatment,” said Atul Kumar Singh, ACP, Shalimar Garden circle.

Officials said the duo did not sustain burns, and possibly died after inhaling toxic fumes, adding that Zakir was out for work at the time.

“Zakir was supposed to return early in the morning. He had locked the door from outside before leaving to avoid waking up the family when he returned in the morning. The family had moved in just two days ago, and there was no electricity at the time due to unpaid electricity bills from previous occupants. Parveen had, therefore, lit up some candles, one of which was placed above the refrigerator. The fiber sheets of the refrigerator caught fire at night,” the ACP added.

Singh added that Zakir’s in-laws did not suspect any foul play, and said the couple had been in a cordial relationship.