Ghaziabad: BJP MLA, supporters clash with police in Loni

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nandkishor Gurjar and his supporters, and thousands of devotees, allegedly carried out a major “Kalash Yatra” procession in Loni on Thursday afternoon, and clashed with police when they tried to stop the event as it was held without permission. BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar. (HT Photo)

Police said that prohibitory orders are prevalent in Ghaziabad till April 2, and holding of any religious events requires prior permission. To be sure, police said that they received information on Wednesday night that the procession would be held on Thursday.

A Kalash Yatra is a procession, usually by women, that takes place before the start of a religious event or festival in which devotees carry a vessel filled with water on their head. The procession in Loni on the 100 Feet Road at 3pm on Thursday was held as part of Ram Katha, a public recitation of the Ramcharitmanas. The yatra was taken out on a 4km route.

Police said that they tried to stop the gathering, but the procession members allegedly pushed policemen. “They did not take permission and misbehaved with us when we tried to stop them. There is absolutely no use of force from our side, and there are videos which show that police did not use any force,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police of rural zone.

Police said that they will take legal action against those responsible.

When the police received information on Wednesday about the plan to hold the procession the next day, they tried to contact those who were organising it.

“The station house office of Loni Border police station tried to contact Hitesh Gurjar (son of the MLA) and one of his supporters, but they did not take calls. On Thursday morning, the SHO had a conversation with Hitesh Gurjar and his father Nandkishor Gurjar. I also called up the MLA and requested him not to take out the procession as no permission was obtained. Besides, there was no application submitted for same. However, they misbehaved with the police and took out the procession forcefully. We are taking up legal action in this matter,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police of Ankur Vihar circle.

During the alleged clash, the supporters of the MLA raised slogans against the police and administration. The MLA, who also participated in the procession, said that none of his supporters or the devotees clashed with the police.

“We have been taking out this procession for the past 16 years. On Wednesday, we applied for permissions and gave letters to this effect to the police and administration officials. Today, police manhandled us and my younger son suffered injuries besides my clothes were also torn while I was carrying the Ramcharitmanas on my head,” the MLA said.

He said that the procession was a prelude to a Ram Katha which will be held in Indrapuri till March 28 for three hours every day.

“I have organised the Ram Katha. The police removed the tents we had put up on Wednesday. Even as they misbehaved with us and women, we remained peaceful and kept order. Members of different communities showered petals at the procession, and it remained peaceful,” he added.