Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad constable thrashes civilian in full public view, booked after video surfaces

Ghaziabad constable thrashes civilian in full public view, booked after video surfaces

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 16, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The video shows a policeman in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian until he went unconscious and fell to the ground

A constable of Ghaziabad police was booked on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing an unidentified civilian in the Karpuripuram locality on Tuesday, police said, adding that a video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

(A screen grab of the video which went viral on Tuesday.)
(A screen grab of the video which went viral on Tuesday.)

The video shows a policeman in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian until he went unconscious and fell to the ground.

According to police, based on the video, the man has been identified as Rinku Singh Rajora who is posted as a constable at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident and the video and Rajora has been suspended. An inquiry into the matter is pending and proper action will be taken accordingly. Since the victim man has not approached the police, an FIR was filed by Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector posted at Kavi Nagar police station,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP (city).

A Suo Moto FIR against Rajora was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kavi Nagar police station. The FIR was filed by Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector posted at Kavi Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out