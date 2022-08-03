Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said.

The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed. Four outer lanes on each side function as highway lanes where normal traffic is allowed.

“We do not have online data entailing registration plates of such vehicles. Once the same is obtained, we will start issuing challans and penalise violators by imposing ₹20,000 fine. However, we are still issuing about 200-250 daily challans to traffic violators for different violations, including those unauthorised vehicle which enter expressway lanes,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

The DME has a 100kmph speed limit within the Uttar Pradesh jurisdiction, and the expressway section becomes risk prone when slow moving vehicles enter the section. Two passengers were killed, and four others injured when a van overturned to avoid a scooty near Masuri in May this year.

The DME spans about 59.77km from Sarai Kale Khan to Partapur in Meerut, with about 40km of it passing through Ghaziabad district. The expressway lanes are meant for vehicles which are charged through the FASTag system on the basis of distance travelled by them. The NHAI has installed automatic number plate readers at the entry/exit points of the expressway which helps in determination of the toll fee.

According to NHAI, the annual toll collection potential is estimated at about ₹111.39 crore, with cars/jeeps/light motor vehicles accounting for about 82% of the traffic, and bus/trucks accounting for 14%.

Arvind Kumar, project director, NHAI did not respond to queries, but an officer from the authority’s technical team was available for comment. According to him, about 8-10 thousand two and three-wheelers commute on the expressway in Ghaziabad every day.

“Data linking with traffic police is under process for such vehicles and it is likely to be established within a week. Once real-time data gets linked, traffic police can enforce traffic mandates. At present, data for such vehicles is shared through mail,” he added. Once DME restrictions are in place for two and three-wheelers, they will have to use the Delhi-Meerut Road, or the NH9 towards Hapur to reach Meerut.

