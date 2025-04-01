Ghaziabad: Corporation raises 350 cr approx as property tax

Ghaziabad The Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) collected a property tax revenue of ₹340 crore for financial year 2024-25, and about ₹10 crore more was expected on the final day on Monday, officials said. Last Friday, the corporation in its executive committee meeting approved the agency’s highest ever budget of ₹ 3,722 crore for FY 2025-26, and its officials promised more infrastructure development. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

This is the highest collection of property tax for the corporation for FY 2024-25, so far, they added. Official data of the civic agency states that it collected about ₹175.47 crore of property-tax in FY 2021-22, ₹206.67 crore in 2022-23 and ₹294.95 crore in 2023-24.

“The total property tax collection till March 30, 2025, is about ₹340 crore, and about ₹10 crore more are expected on the last day (March 31). Last FY, we collected about ₹294.95 crore of tax revenue. So, there has been an increase in tax collection this time,” said the corporation’s chief tax assessment officer Sanjeev Sinha in the morning.

Officials said that the overall tax collection, including non-tax revenue generated from sources like advertising fees, licensing fees, etc., was about ₹352 crore (including property-tax and non-tax sources) in 2023-24, while the overall figures for 2024-25 are expected to be around ₹600 crore.

“So, the revenue has increased. We held many camps in localities and even pasted notices at the properties of defaulters. Public announcements were also made. So, all these activities helped us achieve better results this time. Those who have still defaulted, will have to pay up pending dues along with 12% simple interest after April 1, 2025. We have about 452,000 residential properties, and about 79% of these paid the property tax this time,” Sinha added.

Officials said that about 30,000 households, taxed for the first time, also paid up and contributed to the tax revenues.

“The type of system prevailing in the corporation is known to all. The officials, when they reveal collections and achieving targets, should also roll out the development works completed in all residential wards. Officials must also tell citizens about the pending amount of infrastructure development funds that is yet to be received from the government. Overall, the figures may be encouraging for officials. But residents need development works and their implementation,” said Rajendra Tyagi, former municipal councilor from Raj Nagar.

Last Friday, the corporation in its executive committee meeting approved the agency’s highest ever budget of ₹3,722 crore for FY 2025-26, and its officials promised more infrastructure development.

In 2022-23, the budget was about ₹1,417 crore. It was increased to ₹1,684 crores in 2023-24 and further to ₹2,465 crore in 2024-25, officials said.