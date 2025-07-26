Ghaziabad: DMRC seeks in-principle approval for DPRs of four Metro Extensions

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has requested in-principle approval from the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for four Metro extensions in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Plans for two of the routes—Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad, and Mohan Nagar to Vaishali—have been in development since 2020. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

GDA officials said they received a formal request from DMRC seeking approval to prepare DPRs for the following four extensions: a 3km route from New Bus Adda to Ghaziabad railway station on the Red Line, with one station, a 5.1km elevated corridor with five stations between Sahibabad and Noida Sector 62 on the Blue Line, a 4km elevated extension from Mohan Nagar to Vaishali on the Blue Line, with four stations, and a 12km extension from Gokulpuri (interchange on the Pink Line) to Arthala Metro station on the Red Line.

“We have received communication from DMRC requesting in-principle approval from GDA for preparation of DPR of four Metro extensions in Ghaziabad. The authority is reviewing the details and will provide the required approvals soon,” said Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator, GDA. A DMRC spokesperson confirmed that the communication was sent to GDA.

The 12km extension is planned to have eight stations, with 4km underground and 8km elevated. Around 6.5km of this stretch lies within Ghaziabad’s jurisdiction.

In its communication, DMRC said it is planning Phase 5 of Metro expansion in the National Capital Region (NCR). Currently, DMRC has a 352.236km operational network in Delhi-NCR, and 110.617km under construction as part of Phase 4. DMRC clarified that 100% of the DPR preparation cost will be funded by the central government.

Plans for two of the routes—Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad, and Mohan Nagar to Vaishali—have been in development since 2020.

In January 2020, DMRC submitted two DPRs to GDA: a ₹1,517 crore plan for the Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad route and a ₹1,808.22 crore plan for the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route.

After prolonged discussions, GDA decided in 2023 to proceed only with the Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad route. In January 2024, DMRC submitted a revised cost estimate of ₹1,873.31 crore for the same route.

However, both projects have not progressed due to lack of funding, as the state government declined GDA’s funding requests in both January and May 2023.

“As for funding the Metro extensions, it will be discussed and decided later. For now, in-principle approval for preparation of DPR of all four extensions will be given soon,” Shukla added.

In June 2024, GDA sent a list of 21 infrastructure projects to the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Urban Planning Department, seeking about ₹2,400 crore in funding. The list also includes funds of ₹1,873.31 crore for Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad Metro extension.

These funds have been requested from the Sixteenth Finance Commission.

Currently, Ghaziabad has a 2.31km Blue Line extension with two stations connecting to Anand Vihar in Delhi. The Red Line extension is 9.6km long with eight stations in Ghaziabad.

The Red Line was the last Metro extension opened in Ghaziabad, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019.