Lekhpal suspended after farmer’s suicide in Modinagar

The Ghaziabad district administration has suspended a lekhpal (revenue official) in connection with the death of a 70-year-old farmer, who allegedly slashed his wrists during the “Samadhan Divas or grievance redressal day” in Modinagar tehsil last Saturday after alleging that a portion of his land was encroached upon and officials were not agreeing to measure his land to ascertain whether it was encroached on. At a farmers’ protest in Modinagar on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Sushil Kumar, the famer, succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening in Meerut, where he was rushed for higher treatment, police said. Kumar hailed from Muzaffarnagar district and held about 600 square yards of land in Didoli village in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar.

After the farmer died, officials directed an inquiry and action was taken against the lekhpal who had visited Kumar’s land on two occasions, first in January and then in March, following Kumar’s complaints.

“On both occasions, the lekhpal submitted a report but he failed to mention in March report that this was the second such complaint from Kumar. There was some laxity on his part and he failed to bring the matter to the notice of higher officials. Hence, he was suspended,” said Shubhangi Shukla, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Modinagar .

The SDM said of the 600 square yards of Kumar’s land, about 200 square yards were taken over by a non-metalled road and a portion was also encroached on by a local.

“The road has been passing through his land for about 15-20 years and used by public as a thoroughfare. So, there was no issue of any forceful encroachment. The issue could have been resolved amicably and Kumar’s family shall file a case at the SDM’s court for a resolution. Farmers from kisan union also staged protest in Modinagar and they submitted a memorandum to us. They demanded compensation for the deceased’s family and we will send this request to state officials,” the SDM said.

The protesting farmers said Kumar was allegedly harassed and this led him to end his life.

“The tehsil administration is responsible for the incident and we demand that an FIR be registered against the officials. Besides, we also demand appropriate compensation for Kumar’s family. Kumar was repeatedly telling complaining to officials abut encroachment on his land and demanding that it be measured. We will continue our protest if justice is not given,” said Pappi Nehra, farmer leader from Bharatiya Kisan Union (Modinagar).

Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural), said the police are yet to receive the findings of the autopsy report of the deceased as the procedure was conducted in Meerut.