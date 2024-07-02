Ghaziabad fire incident: Family of five wiped out as two more die at hospital

A week after a 36-year-old woman and her two daughters died in a fire incident linked to a leakage in the LPG cylinder at their home in Defence Colony, the woman’s husband and her son also succumbed to burn injuries during treatment, the police said on Monday. The fire started while Bhagmati Devi was preparing lunch and lit the stove. The gas, which had already spread, caught fire and resulted in burn injuries to seven persons in the house (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, there were seven people in the house at the time of the incident and all suffered burn injuries. They were identified as Nathu Ram, 55; his son-in-law Sonu Kumar, 35; and his brother-in-law Mukesh Kumar, 40; Mukesh’s wife Bhagmati Devi, 36 and their three children -- Ankit Kumar, 17, Himani (single name), 18, and Priyanka (single name), 16.

Police said on the day of the incident, Bhagmati and her two daughters, Himani and Priyanka, succumbed to injuries during treatment at GTB hospital in Delhi.

“Two more persons, Mukesh and his son Ankit, also died during treatment at GTB hospital. Mukesh suffered 60-70% burns and died on Sunday while Ankit suffered about 70-80% burns and died on Monday. Mukesh’s entire family was wiped out by the fire,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

Police said the cause of fire was a suspected leakage in the LPG cylinder.

“It started when Bhagmati Devi was preparing lunch and lit the stove. The gas, which had already spread, caught fire and resulted in burn injuries to seven persons in the house,” Gautam said.

The fire department said they rushed a team and a fire tender at 12.07pm and they received another call within the next 10 minutes that the fire was controlled.

The fire department officials also reached the spot and conducted an inspection. They too concluded that a leakage in LPG cylinder sparked the fire.

According to the fire department,a total of 737 fire incidents took place in Ghaziabad between January and May 31, during peak summer season, whereas 504 incident took place during the same period in 2023.