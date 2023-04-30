Ghaziabad local body polls: 1,837 candidates in fray as campaigning begins

Political parties contesting the upcoming Ghaziabad local body elections have finalised the names of their candidates, and the campaigns have begun in earnest. According to district administration records, 12 candidates are vying for the mayoral post reserved for women, while 667 others are vying for the 100 councillor seats for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. Kiranmay Nanda, national vice president of Samajwadi Party, inaugurates the Samajwadi Party mayor candidate Poonam Yadav’s office in Ghaziabad on Sunday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The district will vote in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh’s local body elections on May 11. The Ghaziabad district has nine local bodies, one of which is the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, primarily serving the urban segment.

According to official records, 1,837 candidates are vying for the various positions of mayor/chairpersons and councillors/members for the corporation, four nagar palikas of Loni, Modinagar, Muradnagar, and Khoda, and four nagar panchayats of Patla, Niwari, Faridnagar, and Dasna.

Apart from the corporation seats, 37 candidates are running for chairperson seats, and 848 are running for member seats in four nagar palikas. Similarly, 58 candidates are running for chairperson seats, and 215 are for member seats in four nagar panchayats.

“Our campaign is in full swing, and we have fielded 171 candidates for the 294 councillor/member seats in the nine local bodies. Candidates for the corporation’s 75 councillor seats and one mayoral candidate are among them. We have asked our candidates to focus on issues affecting residents, such as sewage overflow, waterlogging, corruption, and bad roads. If we win, we will halve the house tax and eliminate the water tax,” said Sachin Sharma, district president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Janki Bisht, the AAP mayoral candidate, has opened her election office in Patel Nagar, while the other candidates have opened their offices in their respective wards. The Congress mayoral candidate, Pushpa Rawar, has opened an office near the New Bus Adda Metro station and begun campaigning in various wards.

“In total, we are running for 80 councillor seats in the corporation, in addition to our mayoral candidate. The party has directed candidates to focus on issues such as corruption, pollution, bad roads, poor sewage and drainage system, and issues such as education and healthcare improvement. We had more than one eligible candidate in several wards. As a result, the party decided not to field one, fearing infighting. As a result, only 80 of the 100 councillor seats will be contested by our candidates,” said Ashutosh Gupta, spokesperson for the Congress’s city unit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers said they had fielded 294 candidates in as many wards of the nine local bodies, including 100 candidates for the corporation’s 100 wards.

“Our agenda, ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the local body election is being finalised and released soon. Sunita Dayal, our mayoral candidate, has opened an office at RDC Raj Nagar and is campaigning in various wards and meeting people. We are also contesting all sets of mayor/chairperson of the nine local bodies,” said Sanjeev Sharma, the BJP’s city president.

According to district election officials, 34 different flying squads and ten static teams are working in two 12-hour shifts to keep track of election expenditure and voter enticement through the distribution of money or liquor, which may result in a poll code violation.

“All of the teams are working in two shifts round the clock. They have also been directed to keep track of the number of permissible vehicles and to collect data on the various election expenditures incurred by candidates during their campaigns. The campaign will conclude on May 9 at 6pm. Candidates are instructed to obtain permission before holding public rallies or road shows. However, there is no need for permission if the candidates go out into the communities and meet with the public through door-to-door campaigns,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate and nodal officer for local bodies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON