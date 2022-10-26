Ghaziabad man bludgeoned to death over parking issue, video goes viral

A 35-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with bricks late on Tuesday outside a restaurant on Loni Road in Ghaziabad due to an altercation over a parking issue, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the man, whom police identified as Varun Singh alias Arun, a resident of Jawli in Loni and son of a retired Delhi Police sub-inspector, being assaulted by a group of at least four men has gone viral.

The seven-second video, captured by passengers in passing car, shows the man lying on road and one of the suspects repeatedly hitting him in the head with bricks. Several cars were also seen at the scene.

The suspects also damaged Varun’s car before leaving him for dead by the roadside around 9.15pm.

According to police, Varun had come to a restaurant with his two friends, Deepak Kumar and Sanjay Rawat.

“After dinner, they were about to leave in Varun’s car when another car parked next to his. Varun, who was to drive, was unable to open his door and objected to the car being parked so close. This led to an altercation between the two groups,” said Bhuvnesh Kumar, station house officer of Tila Morh police station.

Varun’s family members said that they received a call from Deepak around 9pm, who told them that a group of men was assaulting Varun.

“My friends and I reached the spot in 10-15 minutes. My brother was lying motionless in a pool of blood. His friends had fled after calling us. When we took Varun to a hospital, he was declared dead,” said Anirudh Singh, Varun’s cousin.

Varun is survived by his parents, his wife and two children aged six and four. His father Kanwar Pal Singh retired in 2021.

“We scanned footage from CCTV cameras from one of the restaurants. It appeared that the assailants had come in a Celerio car and called more of their accomplices who arrived in a Swift car. During the attack, they picked up several bricks stocked nearby. They repeatedly assaulted Varun with the bricks, which killed him,” Anirudh added.

The family said that they had filed a police complaint against the unidentified assailants and also named Varun’s two friends who fled after the incident.

“Now it is up to the police to inquire. They are yet to establish the identities of the assailants. We expect that they will act swiftly to nab the culprits,” Anirudh said.

Meanwhile, police said they have booked two of Varun’s friends as well as the unidentified assailants. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections for murder and for causing damages as the suspects also damaged Varun’s Santro car.

“The two friends have no role in the incident but Varun’s family have named them in their complaint. We are questioning them about the incident. Several of our teams are working on the case in order to identify and nab the killers,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police said that the scene of crime is away from city limits and they are trying to scan every possible CCTV camera installed on the way.

