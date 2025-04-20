Ghaziabad police begins FIR delivery at doorstep

Ghaziabad: In a novel initiative in the district, the Ghaziabad police on Saturday started door-step delivery of the first information reports (FIRs) to complainants as part of adapting a citizen-friendly policing following directions of the new Ghaziabad police commissioner (CP). The new CP has also instructed that no policeman will seek any financial or any other favour while visiting applicants in cases of taking up passport-verification, character-verification or any such processes, failing which will invite a strict legal action. (HT Photo)

Having taken charge of the Ghaziabad police commissionerate on Thursday (April 17), J Ravinder Goud issued some directions following a detailed review meeting held with deputy commissioner of police (DCPs), assistant commissioner of police (ACPs), and concerned officers on Friday.

Officers said that they have been asked to act on 14 different points to bolster police-public coordination and ensure citizen-friendly policing.

“One of the major steps rolled out is the door-step delivery of the FIRs. The concerned beat constables will go to the house of the complainant and deliver a hard copy of the FIR. The process was initiated on Saturday across all police stations. Further, the new CP has also instructed that no policeman will seek any financial or any other favour while visiting applicants in cases of taking up passport-verification, character-verification or any such processes, failing which will invite a strict legal action,” said DCP (city zone) Rajesh Kumar.

For ease of public, the CP has also restarted working from the regular police office instead of operating from the Harsaon police lines from where the previous CP was operating, he added.

“This will give the public more access to the CP, and they can easily approach them with their complaints. The SHOs have also been directed to remain cordial in their behaviour towards the complainants who arrive at police stations. Any sort of misbehaviour, especially with women, children, senior-citizens, divyangs etc, will not be tolerated, and strict legal action will be taken against the erring officers or policemen. All complainants arriving at police stations must be treated with respect and also offered water, seats etc, and their complaints disposed as per the due procedures,” the DCP informed.

All station house officers (SHOs) will now hear complaints at their respective police stations daily between 10am and 2pm. They have also been directed to register all FIRs and even zero-FIRs and send them as per procedure to respective stations/states, said officers.

In case of any cross-FIR complaints, the inquiry and permission from the concerned DCPs is a must, DCP Kumar added.

Besides, police station in-charges will face strict action if activities like gambling, sand-mining, illicit liquor, land-grabbing etc, is found taking place in their jurisdiction area.

“The officers have also been directed that no action will be initiated against anyone, without proper evidences, in cases related to the Goonda Act and other such prohibitory provisions. In case of complaints received by the CP from public, the inquiry officer will contact the complainant within 24 hours. Any removal of names or sections from the FIRs will only be done after the approval of the senior officers,” the DCP added.