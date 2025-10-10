Ghaziabad: 2nd wife, prime suspect among five arrested for her husband’s murder in Rafiqabad

haziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested five of the eight suspects, including a woman, for executing the murder of her husband who was against her alleged relationship with the prime suspect, who was nabbed with his three aides near Dasna, officials said, adding that three others remain on the run. Officers said that Arshi shared with Rehan that she was facing problems at her home. About a month ago, Rehan allegedly gave her sleeping pills to spike her husband’s food so that he would die. But she insisted on his help in the matter so that they could live together. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to the police, the deceased Mohammad Asif, 32, a resident of Dasna, was shot dead near a railway crossing near Rafiqabad on Tuesday night.

The suspect woman has been identified as Arshi alias Prachi, 23, the second wife of Asif, and prime suspect as 25-year-old Mohammad Rehan.

Asif was jailed last year in a drug-related case and had obtained bail earlier this April, said officers.

“While Asif was in jail, his second wife, Arshi, got friendly with prime suspect Rehan, 25, a friend of Asif, who often came home to meet Arshi in his absence. After Asif came out on bail, he got to know of the relations between Arshi and Rehan. In one instance, he also found them together. He objected to it and it also led to an altercation. After this, Asif took away Arshi’s phone and would often have disputes with her,” said deputy commissioner of police (rural zone) Surendra Nath Tiwary.

Officers said that Arshi shared with Rehan that she was facing problems at her home. About a month ago, Rehan allegedly gave her sleeping pills to spike her husband’s food so that he would die.

“She could not administer the pills to her husband, and instead insisted that Rehan should get rid of her husband so that they could stay together,” the DCP added.

Officials said that about 20-25 days ago, Rehan allegedly roped in several of his friends as accomplices and planned to shoot Asif. Arshi shared with Rehan that her husband often visits his first wife in the evening and returns from the road leading to the railway crossing.

“As planned, the suspects conducted recce of Asif’s movements for about a week, and shot him dead on October 7 night. The autopsy report confirmed two bullet injuries on the head, and both resulted in entry and exit wounds. During the investigation, we found CCTV footage, and suspects were spotted near the scene of the crime. Asif’s family also suspected their role and lodged an FIR for murder. During the investigation, the role of his wife also came to the fore,” said assistant commissioner of police (Masuri Circle) Lipi Nagayach.

Police identified three of the Rehan’s arrested accomplices as Bilal, 23, Zeeshan, 25, Ubaish, 28, (all single names), while three others, Gulfam, 24, Danish, 22, and Farman, 28, (all single names), remain absconding, officials added.

The police have also added a BNS section for criminal conspiracy to the case investigation.

