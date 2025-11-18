Ghaziabad: Woman seeking separation, stabbed; husband booked

Ghaziabad:A 30-year-old woman sustained injuries midway at Ghaziabad’s Lohiya Nagar on Monday morning after being stabbed allegedly by two motorbike-borne men, including her husband, police officials said, adding that the incident took place while she was headed to her office at Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC). The woman was walking on her way to her workplace when two men on a bike intercepted her. One of them, stated to be her husband, inflicted multiple stabbing injuries on her before fleeing. (Representational image)

Police identified the woman as Seema Kumar, currently staying with her mother at Harbans Nagar for four years and involved in a case of separation and domestic violence against her husband, Ramesh Bhati, a resident of Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The woman was walking on her way to her workplace when two men on a bike intercepted her. One of them, stated to be her husband, inflicted multiple stabbing injuries on her before fleeing. Police rushed her to a local hospital. Later, she was referred to another hospital with multiple injuries. She is currently stable and under treatment,” said Priyashri Pal, officiating assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle).

Police said that the woman works as an assistant in the housekeeping department of a firm in the RDC.

“They stopped their bike in front of me and pulled out a knife. It was my husband who stabbed me and fled after landing several blows on my head, hands, and abdomen. He was with one other man on a bike. We have a court case going on, and he was pressuring me to withdraw the case and hand back my children. He used to beat me and was involved in a habit of drinking. So, I moved out of his house to my mother’s house along with my two children,” the woman said at the MMG hospital.

Meena Devi, her mother, at the hospital said her daughter was married in 2011 and has two children, a boy,12, and daughter, 13.

“My daughter doesn’t wish to go back to her in-laws.. Earlier, during their fights, her husband also threatened us when we tried to intervene…On Saturday also, her husband was following her in Ghaziabad after her office. But she took a different route and reached home safely,” she added.

An FIR has been registered against Bhati and one unidentified person. “The BNS section for attempted murder is lodged, considering the severity of injuries and multiple wounds. Our teams are trying to trace the suspects,” the ACP added.