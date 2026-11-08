Gr Noida residents flag dust caused by road-sweeping machine

Greater Noida: The Sector Beta 1 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) on Saturday raised concerns about dust pollution caused by a road-sweeping machine on the 60-metre-wide road in the area. On Saturday, Greater Noida recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 281, placing it in the poor category (HT)

According to the RWA, the machine deployed by the Greater Noida authority’s health department was seen sweeping the road while generating clouds of dust on Saturday morning. It alleged that the cleaning exercise is increasing air pollution instead of reducing it.

RWA general secretary Harender Bhati urged the authority to direct the department concerned and the contractor to ensure that dust is not generated during mechanical sweeping.

“The machines, deployed in the sector only once every three to four days, are old and ineffective. Instead of collecting dust, they are blowing it back into the air. While the government and administration are making efforts to control air pollution, such negligence casts doubt on the efficacy of these initiatives. Compromising public health in any manner should not be tolerated,” Bhati said.