Gr Noida society faces sixth power cut since November 2025

Electricity supply to Mahagun Mywoods, a residential society in Greater Noida West, was restored on Friday after its management paid ₹48 lakh to the Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) and undertook to clear the remaining ₹22 lakh in dues by Saturday, officials said. The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

The discom had disconnected the society’s supply on Friday morning over unpaid bills, marking the sixth such action since November 2025. The disconnection affected the society’s single-point connection, which serves nearly 5,000 families.

According to NPCL, the society had outstanding dues of ₹1.78 croreagainst its September 2026 bill, which was due on September 29. Between October 5 and 14, the management paid ₹1.07 crore, leaving ₹70.51 lakh unpaid.

“Later on Friday, the management paid a further ₹48 lakh and gave a written undertaking to pay the remaining ₹22 lakh the following day. The discom has restored the supply on the basis of the part-payment and undertaking,” NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha said.

Before Friday’s disconnection, NPCL had cut the society’s supply five times over unpaid bills: on September 17 over dues of ₹51.50 lakh, April 14 over ₹46.72 lakh, March 16 over ₹71.40 lakh, December 15, 2025, over ₹68.04 lakh, and November 21, 2025, over ₹85.41 lakh.

Jha said the discom had repeatedly issued notices to the society’s management and given it opportunities to clear the dues before disconnecting the supply.

The discom said that unauthorised reconnection after disconnection could attract imprisonment of up to three years and/or a fine under Section 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

HT reached out to Mahagun Mywoods for a response on the matter, but did not receive a response.