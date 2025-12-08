Gr Noida to complete Ganga water project by March; remaining 4 sectors to get water

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority is all set to deliver Ganga water supply to the remaining four of the 58 areas by March-end, 2026, completing its ambitious Ganga water project, said the Authority officials on Sunday, adding that the work to complete the project has been expedited. Under this Ganga water project, the Authority is to supply 210 million litres per day (MLD) of treated Ganga water to 1.2 million residents, including people in villages and sectors, which falls in urban clusters (referred to villages, and the sectors, which are well planned and are urban areas). (HT Archive)

Notably, the Ganga water is being currently supplied to 54 of the 58 sectors in the township, besides six villages—Birondi, Bironda, Aicher, Namoli, Nato ki Madiya and Balla ki Madiya.

The remaining four sectors, mainly located in Greater Noida West, are expected to receive supply by upcoming March, officials said. Once completed, the network will cover all sectors and the identified villages, with further plans in place to extend the supply to additional rural areas, they added.

“The Authority will complete the project at the earliest so that we can supply the quality drinking water to all areas. And, we have further expedited the project so that the citizens get the Ganga water supply in areas, where the water is yet to reach,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The Authority has spent ₹849-crore on this 210 MLD Ganga water project.

The Authority had commenced the work on this project in 2005 after it was inaugurated in November 2022, officials said while stating that the Authority had to face many hurdles mostly related to the land, and court cases that delayed the project.

Officials said that the project’s main infrastructure is now largely complete and key facilities include the head regulator and intake structure at Dehra village, the water treatment plant at Palla village, and more than 22 km of large-diametre pipelines connecting the intake point (where water is first collected) to the treatment plant and the master reservoir.

The construction of 17 underground reservoirs has been completed, and work on three more reservoirs was started in October 2024.

“We will complete these three more reservoirs by December 2025. The Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) has completed 20 of the 25 underground reservoirs entrusted to it. Work on the remaining five reservoirs is stalled due to land disputes and cases pending before the Allahabad high court,” said another Greater Noida authority official while requesting anonymity.

Out of the total 166 km internal distribution pipeline network, around 150 km has been laid, while the remaining 16 km could not be completed due to lack of land availability.

To strengthen storage capacity and ensure uninterrupted supply, the Authority approved the construction of four new reservoirs in December 2023. These include three reservoirs in Greater Noida West—Sector-2 (3,600 kilolitre), Sector-3 (3,000 KL) and Techzone-4 (3,400 KL)—and one in Greater Noida East at Eta-2 (1,500 KL).

One KL water equals 1,000 litres.

The Authority enhanced the capacity of two reservoirs in October 2024, increasing total storage to 20,500 KL. The upgraded reservoirs are expected to be completed by March 2026, said officials.

