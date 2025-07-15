Gr Noida to launch digital platform for subdivision of Abadi plots

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced a new digital application system to be used for streamlining the often-delayed process of subdividing abadi (residential) plots. The move aims to address longstanding challenges in the manual handling of subdivision requests under the 6%, 8%, and 10% abadi plot schemes, officials said. Technically, the platform will have encrypted storage, role-based access, regular backups, and secure document handling. It will also integrate with camera hardware for real-time verification. (Shutterstock)

The abadi plot scheme grants a portion of acquired land—6%, 8%, or 10%—to farmers whose land is taken for development. Many such farmers later request subdivisions of these plots to distribute among family members, officials said, adding that the current system is manual, often leading to delays.

“The initiative will benefit the farmers who get the residential plots against their land acquired for development,” said Ravi Kumar NG, CEO of the Greater Noida authority. The digital platform will allow online applications, real-time tracking, multilingual support, and assisted submissions via public kiosks.

The proposed digital solution is designed to make the subdivision process faster and more accountable. It will feature modules for public users, backend dashboards for GNIDA departments, and kiosk support. Users will be able to upload documents, register via mobile, and track their applications.

Special features include camera-integrated photo verification, document scanning, audit trails, and robust data security. The system will support detailed data capture—personal information, land records, allotment letters, affidavits, and lease plans—and manage applications involving multiple applicants or complex subdivisions, officials said.

Dedicated workflows will be established for the Planning, Land, Work Circle, and 6% Abadi departments. These will include verification, compliance checks, and digital status updates to streamline approval.

Technically, the platform will have encrypted storage, role-based access, regular backups, and secure document handling. It will also integrate with camera hardware for real-time verification.

The project is expected to be completed within 75 days of awarding the contract to a private developer. The selected vendor must provide one year of free maintenance, ensure 24/7 uptime, and comply with data privacy norms, according to the request for proposal documents. GNIDA will retain ownership of all generated data, officials said.