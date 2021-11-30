Greater Noida: 1.27 cr penalty against 13 developers for destroying green belt

The Greater Noida authority on Monday imposed a penalty of ₹1.27 crore against 13 developers and a private school for using a green belt along the link road connecting Greater Noida West with Ghaziabad via national highways 24 (NH-24) and Sector Tech Zone 7, officials said.

Several residents recently filed complaints in the matter, officials said.

The authority developed the green belt with dense tree plantation along the main roads in the city, where the developers have built housing projects. The 13 developers and the school authorities in question have destroyed the green belt -- which is located adjoining their properties, by building structures there, said the officials.

Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater Noida authority, has directed the horticulture department to conduct an inspection in the area and submit a report on the same at the earliest. “The horticulture department has been directed to act strictly in this matter and take action against the violators -- the 13 developers and the school authorities -- for using the green space for their personal purposes. We will take legal action against them if they fail to deposit the penalty amount within seven days,” said Bhooshan.

The horticulture department has imposed penalties between ₹4 lakh and ₹8 lakh against the violators, depending on the severity of violations.

The green belt has been freed and the penalty notice has been served to the parties concerned, said the officials on Monday.

“If the developers or the school fail to pay the penalty amount, the Greater Noida authority will start recovery proceedings through issuance of recovery notices, under which properties of the two parties can be seized. The money recovered will be used to redevelop the green space,” said a horticulture department official, requesting anonymity.