Greater Noida: 2 held with mobile tower units worth 15 lakh

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Saturday arrested two notorious criminals following a high-speed chase and exchange of fire under Bisrakh station limits, leading to recovery of four stolen telecom tower linked devices -- Remote Radio Unit (RRUs) – worth nearly ₹15 lakh from their vehicle, officers said. After police confiscated the four telecom tower linked devices(RRUs) stolen from multiple telecom towers and kept in their vehicle, interrogation revealed that they were planning to sell them. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred as the duo’s SUV did not stop during a routine vehicle checking of vehicles at the SKS trisection, they added.

Police identified the suspects asAtul, and Badal (single names) both in their early 20sand residents of Ghaziabad, adding that the RRUs were confiscated from their SUV.

“During the checking, a black Creta SUV approached the checkpoint. When flagged down, the driver accelerated and tried to escape towards Chipiyana Road. Police pursued the vehicle, but the criminals refused to surrender. As officers closed in, the suspects abandoned the car and attempted to flee on foot,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

“The duo opened fire at police, prompting the officers to retaliate. Both criminals sustained gunshot wounds and were subdued,” he added.

Interrogation revealed that they had stolen these RRUs from multiple telecom towers and were planning to sell them, officers said.

“A further investigation revealed their criminal history. Atul has over a dozen cases against him, including theft, robbery, and attempted murder, registered across Noida and Ghaziabad. His accomplice, Badal, had an even more notorious record, with more than 18 cases, including armed robbery and violations under the Arms Act,” the ACP added.

Besides the equipment, police also recovered two illegal country-made pistols, two live rounds, and two spent cartridges from the suspects. The vehicle was also seized, police said.

Police said that efforts were on to probe their network and possible accomplices to dismantle the operation completely.