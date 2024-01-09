Greater Noida authority fast tracks issuing completion certificates for industrial units

As part of its bid to fast-track things, the Greater Noida authority has issued functional certificates to at least 100 industrial units in the last one week’s time under a drive launched following the orders from the Uttar Pradesh government, the authority said on Tuesday. As part of its bid to fast-track things, the Greater Noida authority has issued functional certificates to at least 100 industrial units in the last one week’s time under a drive launched following the orders from the Uttar Pradesh government (HT Photo)

The move comes after the owners of the industrial units filed complaints to the state government that despite the units starting operations months ago, the authority staff delayed issuing a certificate that proves their operations are underway.

According to additional chief executive officer (Greater Noida authority) Saumya Srivastava, the authority has put the work of issuing completion certificates on fast-track.

She said the industrial department’s staff has been directed that if any industrial unit has started operations, it must get the completion certificate issued smoothly in a day or two after submission of the application for the same.

The officer said, adding action would be taken against anyone “found delaying the issuance of a functional certificate”.

As per rules, after an applicant buys the plot to set up the industrial unit, he has to get the map approved first. Subsequently, the plot’s owner has to develop the required building to run a factory.

Once the unit gets operations started at the building, he has to submit the application to get the completion certificate that is a proof that the plot in question becomes functional and being used for the purpose for which it has been allotted.

The officer said that the plot owners obtain a functional certificate because it is used in getting loans for expanding the business at the site.

She explained after this certificate, the unit owner gets the mortgage permission and then gets the loan approved from the banks to lure investment from the banks or other agencies to expand the business and create jobs in the region.

“If the functional certificate gets delayed it breaks the whole cycle and affects the business of a businessman,” she said.

The industrial unit owners had put forth the issue before the UP government ‘s industrial department as the issuance of functional certificates was getting delayed in some cases for 10 months or longer due to the negligence of the industrial department staff, said officials.

“We hope that the UP government will make sure that the staff works promptly without delaying an issue or ignoring the demands of the industry,” said Vivek Raman, president of Greater Noida West entrepreneur association.