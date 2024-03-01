Greater Noida authority okays 4,859 cr budget for development projects

The Greater Noida authority on Friday approved ₹4,859 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 for different developmental projects in the city. The budget and other decisions were taken during the board meeting organised in Sector Knowledge Park-IV office in Greater Noida, under the chairmanship of state’s additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. (HT Archive)

The budget and other decisions were taken during the board meeting organised in Sector Knowledge Park-IV office in Greater Noida, under the chairmanship of state’s additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

The Noida authority chief executive officer, Lokesh M; the Greater Noida authority CEO, Ravikumar NG; the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority CEO, Arun Vir Singh; and other senior officials were present in 134th board meeting that set the agenda for the expenditure for the financial year 2024-25, said officials.

”The board has approved the budget and also taken decisions that will pave the way for the 10,000 apartment owners registry in Greater Noida alone. The state government has taken a bold decision in the interest of the home-buyers, who were suffering for the last many years,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, UP additional chief secretary, state’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner who also holds the charge of the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities.

The Greater Noida authority will receive ₹5,860 crore revenue from different heads in the financial year 2024-25 to recover the funds by selling the group housing, industrial, commercial, institutional and other kinds of land including earning the lease rent on already allotted properties, said officials.

The authority has decided to spend ₹1,250 crore on developmental and construction work, ₹1,200 crore on land acquisition to pay the funds to the farmers, whose land is to be acquired, ₹120 crore for internal maintenance work inside sectors, ₹110 crore for outer agencies including main roads and public spaces, ₹93 crore earmarked for special projects including water supply, airport, education and freight corridor among others , ₹43 crore for horticulture work, ₹520 crore for village development, ₹900 crore earmarked for the urban health services and ₹1,500 crore will be used to repay the debt taken from the banks and the government bodies.

Apart from this, the authority board has given a 25 percent hike in salaries of at least 2,141 sanitation workers.

“After 2016 this is the first time that the Greater Noida authority has increased the salary of the sanitation workers. Now the authority will pay ₹20,604 monthly salary to the sanitation workers. The decision is taken following the demands made by the sanitation workers,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the matter.

The Greater Noida authority on Friday executed a registry of 110 apartments under its campaign of addressing the woes of the thousands of the home-buyers, who have been struggling to get registry done in order to transfer the property title in their name, said officials.

“So far, nine developers have paid ₹35 crore land cost dues clearing their defaulted amount. It means these nine developers have become eligible for the registry in their respective projects helping at least 10,283 buyers to execute the registry,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, chairman of the Greater Noida authority.