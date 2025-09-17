Greater Noida authority set to widen Tigri-Gaur Chowk Road

Greater Noida: In a bid to decongest one of the busiest intersections, Gaur Chowk, located in Greater Noida West right at the border of Noida, the Greater Noida authority has decided to widen the 5.5 metre wide stretch between Tigri Rotary and Gaur Chowk to 10.5 metres. Commuters can also expect better driving conditions on the entire stretch as the authority has floated tenders to resurface the service road from Tigri Rotary to Gaur Chowk. Till then, potholes are being filled urgently to provide temporary relief, said officials. (HT Archives)

Notably, be it the office-goers, school buses, commercial vehicles and others that use the route daily from Ghaziabad and the National Highway-9 into Greater Noida West, the stretch between Tigri Rotary and Gaur Chowk witness snarls on a daily basis.

The service road could barely accommodate the heavy traffic load, forcing vehicles to slow down or squeeze past each other. In view of the prevailing conditions and hassles faced by commuters, the authority decided to widen it by doubling its capacity, and making room for a smoother passage, said officials.

Another major issue for motorists has been the narrow culvert near Gaur City 1.

During peak hours, traffic often choked as vehicles queued up to cross the single-lane structure. That bottleneck too is being addressed, with the culvert being widened to match the service road and the work has already started, said officials.

“The road has so many potholes that the commuters crawl on this stretch with slow-moving traffic and if they fix the surface, it will immediately help. We hope that the authority’s measures will address the issues,” said Manu Mishra, a Gaur City resident and a commuter.

“The traffic jam at Gaur Chowk has become a major issue for the last many years. And the authority must take immediate measures so that the commuters get smooth flow in this stretch. Due to the narrow service road, the commuters going towards Ghaziabad from Noida, and from Noida to Greater Noida West face huge problems. We hope that the traffic situation will improve once the authority implements steps required,” said Ashok Jha, a regular commuter and resident of Mahagun society in Gaur City.

Six-lane underpass at Gaur Chowk

The biggest game-changer for daily travellers is the 700-metre, six-lane underpass being built at Gaur Chowk at a cost of ₹92 crore.

Once completed, vehicles coming from Noida and Parthala Bridge will bypass the intersection altogether, cutting travel time significantly, said officials.

The roof slab of the underpass is nearly ready and will be opened for vehicles soon, even as the rest of the construction takes another six months, the officials added.

“We are taking required measures so that this stretch witnesses smooth flow of the traffic. We have directed the staff to take steps so that the commuters do not have to face inconvenience while travelling in this area,” said Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.