Greater Noida authority to rope in experts for different departments

The Greater Noida authority has decided to rope in experts in different departments, including health, sports, horticulture and wastewater treatment to streamline its functioning, said officials aware of the development on Thursday. The authority needs one expert consultant each in five departments of solid waste management, wastewater treatment, horticulture, water management and sports, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority will engage experts in improving services to the general public and also expedite the work on its ongoing and new projects, said officials.

The authority has invited applications from interested people who are experts in their work area. The authority has given a month’s time for those who want to apply for the job and work with the authority.

“The authority needs expert consultants, who can assist the authority’s different departments, where multiple projects need to be executed. The experts will be engaged in these departments so that the authority staff can carry out their work with more efficiency and in a timebound manner. The authority will finalise the consultants on the basis of their eligibility based on qualification and work experience,” said Saumya Srivastava, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority will hire these expert consultants for six months and the term will be extendable by another six months if the services of these consultants are satisfactory, said officials.

The consultant’s job will be to analyse project proposals and identify viable projects, assess cost factors and also suggest a reasonable cost of a project in question in the department, monitoring the activities in the construction and maintenance of civic services, preparing the detailed project reports of the projects, and also executing the work assigned by senior officials.

The authority officials said the services of any consultant can be terminated any time if their quality of work is not satisfactory.

The authority is hiring the expert consultant to streamline functioning because it does not adequate staff in all of its departments thereby failing to address the complaints of the citizens properly, and also not being able to execute the projects properly, said officials.

“There is at least 50 percent staff shortage in all departments of the Greater Noida authority. As a result, the work quality affects to the large extent. We have written to the UP government to send more staff so that all departments can function properly. We hope soon the adequate staff will be deployed in all departments,” said a Greater Noida authority, aware of the matter.

Residents complain of poor quality water, pothole ridden roads, pathetic sanitation and other problems with the authority not keen to address them.

“There is garbage being dumped everywhere at will, posing a health risk. Almost all roads are in a bad shape, and there is dust pollution everywhere due to no regular cleaning by the authority. Also, the lone sports stadium in the city is in a bad shape owing to the negligence of the authority. We hope that these consultants improve civic services,” said Neetu Kumar, a resident of Sector 1.