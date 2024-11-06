Greater Noida authority urges public to report incidents of waste burning

In a move to tackle rising pollution levels, the Greater Noida authority has divided the city into 18 zones for targeted clean-up and pollution control efforts overseen by supervisors and sanitary inspectors, said officials in the know of the plans on Wednesday. These officials are responsible for ensuring cleanliness, notifying vendors in cases of waste negligence, and monitoring for any illegal waste burning, officials said. The Greater Noida authority officials urged residents to support their endeavours to fight pollution by reporting any waste burning incidents that they may come across in their respective areas. (HT Archive)

“Greater Noida authority is fully committed to combating pollution and ensuring a cleaner, greener environment for residents. With intensified on-ground actions, including the deployment of anti-smog guns, water tankers, and strict monitoring of waste management, we are addressing pollution at its source,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional CEO, Greater Noida authority.

Furthermore, to curb airborne dust from construction sites and roads, 132 anti-smog guns have been installed across the city while 66 water tankers have been deployed for regular dust suppression measures using treated water from local sewage treatment plants.

Four mechanical sweeping machines are operating to clear dust from main roads, while 10 additional water tankers are used to clean trees and plants. These efforts are critical in limiting dust particles from contributing to the already challenged air quality, said officials.

Dwivedi emphasised public cooperation, urging residents to report any waste burning incidents they witness.

“We encourage residents to actively participate in these efforts by reporting any violations they witness, as a collective approach is essential to making Greater Noida a pollution-free city,” said Dwivedi.

Officials further said Greater Noida has been levying penalties on those violating the graded response action plan (Grap) regulations. Till date, vendors who neglected waste collection duties or allowed waste burning, have incurred fines totaling ₹80,000.

“From deploying anti-smog guns and water tankers to imposing fines on violators, we are taking decisive steps to maintain air quality. We urge residents to support us by reporting any waste burning incidents, as community involvement is key to achieving our clean air goals,” said Abhishek Pathak, officer on special duty.

Officials said pollution related complaints can be registered via the authority’s helpline at 0120-2336046/47/48/49 or through the Mitra app.

Meanwhile, Greater Noida’s air quality index (AQI) has slightly improved this week to 264 (poor) on Wednesday, as against Tuesday’s AQI of 291, also in the “poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm daily bulletin. On Monday, the city’s AQI was 305, in the “very poor” zone, according to the CPCB.

In a proactive step towards reducing pollution and promoting sustainable transportation, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma held a meeting with representatives from educational institutions and the public transport sector, and urged them to adopt electric buses to mitigate pollution.

Verma said financial incentives offered by the state government includes a subsidy allocation of ₹440 crore for e-vehicles and rebates under this head was available to vehicle owners and school operators until October 13, 2025.

“Adopting electric buses is not just about enhancing public transport but also about our commitment to creating a cleaner, greener Gautam Budh Nagar. With substantial subsidies from the state government, we encourage schools and transport operators to make the most of these incentives and switch to sustainable transport options,” Verma said.

“We are working to ensure transparency and support for electric vehicle users with services like data analytics, EV registration, charging station details, and incentive disbursement, said Siyaram Verma, assistant divisional transport officer.