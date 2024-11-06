Greater Noida elevated flyover to be ready by March 2025

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) on Wednesday said it will open a 400m long elevated flyover by March 2025 to offer seamless commute to Greater Noida Kasna industrial area. Once operational, the flyover is expected to streamline the commute for entrepreneurs and employees in Site 5 and the EPIP complex, who currently face significant delays due to traffic on Kasna Road and at Pari Chowk (above). (HT Archive)

“The 400m flyover, aimed at connecting two major industrial sectors under the UPSIDA in Surajpur, is on track for delivery by March 2025. Built at an estimated cost of ₹18.36 crore, this three-lane flyover aims to reduce traffic congestion around the frequently crowded areas of Pari Chowk and Kasna, facilitating movement of heavy vehicles servicing these industrial hubs. We have completed 70% of the construction work,” said Rajiv Tyagi, principal general manager, UPSIDA.

The authority is building this flyover near UPSIDA’s Flatted Factory and the industrial complex in Surajpur, said officials. This flyover will extend to Site 5, adjacent to Savitri Bai Phule Inter College. The Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd (UPSBCL), engaged to execute the project, has completed foundational piling, and work on the superstructure is set to begin shortly, officials said.

The flyover, which is being built over a drain near Savitri Bai Phule Balika Inter College, began construction in December 2023.

The UPSIDA officials said the piling and foundational work is complete, while girder placement remains to be done in some sections.

“Once operational, the flyover is expected to streamline the commute for entrepreneurs and employees in Site 5 and the EPIP complex, who currently face significant delays due to traffic on Kasna Road and at Pari Chowk. Vehicles that would otherwise navigate through Kasna and Pari Chowk to reach Noida will have a direct route via the flyover, reducing congestion in these areas,” said Tyagi.

The flyover will offer an alternative route for vehicles, allowing them to bypass the main traffic congestion spots. The commuters from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway can access Site 5 directly via an underpass near Galgotia College and the service lane of the Yamuna Expressway, avoiding heavily congested intersections.

Beyond benefiting the industrial areas of Site 5 and EPIP, this new route is also expected to improve accessibility for local villagers in nearby areas, enhancing connectivity throughout the region.

“We have been waiting for this project to be completed and begin operations for a long. The work was started after a long standing demand for the same. We hope this meets the targeted timelines and the commuters start using it without any delay,” said Alok Singh, founder member, Active citizen team, a citizens’ group.