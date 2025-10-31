Edit Profile
    Greater Noida: Jewar MLA urges govt to hike land compensation for farmers

    The development comes as Singh has been interacting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials in Lucknow on Wednesday and Thursday

    Published on: Oct 31, 2025 5:40 AM IST
    By Vinod Rajput
    GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Thursday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to increase the compensation for the land acquired from farmers in Gautam Budh Nagar and also revise the circle rates across the district to reflect the same.

    Since Tuesday, several farmers have been protesting outside the Noida authority’s office in Sector 6 for an increase in their compensation, affecting the movement of traffic. (HT Archive)
    The development comes as Singh has been interacting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials in Lucknow on Wednesday and Thursday.

    “We have demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government increase the land compensation for farmers because they are yet to receive rehabilitation and settlement. After our written demand and detailed discussion, the chief minister has directed the industrial department to increase the compensation without further delay,” Singh said.

    Officials said the farmers have been demanding an increase in the compensation and a revision in the circle rates at which the land rates are valued because. In several areas in the district, the circle rates have not been revised for more than a decade.

    Singh highlighted that the circle rates in Gautam Buddh Nagar district had not been revised for several years, resulting in stagnant land compensation for farmers, even as land values across the NCR region have risen sharply.

    Currently, in the district, the land rates fixed by the government are 5,100 per sqm in Noida, 4,100 per sqm in Greater Noida, and 4,300 per sqm in Yamuna City. According to sources, the government may revise the rates to 9,000 and 7,000 per sqm in Noida and Greater Noida, respectively. The land rates for the Yamuna City had been revised in 2024.

