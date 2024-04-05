Greater Noida: Man cooks up robbery, abduction story to evade moneylenders, arrested

A 28-year-old man, who went missing on Thursday after calling his family and telling them that he was robbed and stabbed by unidentified men in Greater Noida, was traced and located by the police on Friday, senior officers said, adding that the man concocted the robbery and stabbing story to evade some people from whom he had borrowed nearly ₹7 lakh. When no injury marks were spotted on his person, he was interrogated, and it came to fore that he concocted the robbery and abduction story to evade some people who wanted him to pay up ₹ 7 lakh. (Representational image)

Surajpur, station house officer, Pushparaj Singh said, “Vikas Kumar, 28, a resident of Godhi Bachheda area in Greater Noida, left home on Thursday around 5am to attend a job interview scheduled at a company in Sector 94, Noida.”

“At 5.25am, his younger brother Nitin Raghav received a phone call from Kumar saying an unidentified accused forced him to withdraw cash from an ATM in Beta 2 locality after stabbing him,” said SHO Singh, adding that after the phone call, Kumar became unreachable.

Worried family members alerted police and multiple teams were formed to locate Kumar.

“After 15 hours of continuous effort on Thursday night, we managed to find him in Noida,” said Singh.

“When no injury marks were spotted on his person, he was interrogated, and it came to fore that he concocted the robbery and abduction story to evade some people who were pressuring him to pay ₹7 lakh that he borrowed from them.” Sumit Shukla, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said.

“Kumar’s wife was in on his plan, but fear made her keep mum. A case for giving fake information to police has been registered against them and further investigations are underway,” said Shukla.