Greater Noida: Residents gasp as garbage fire rages near 105-metre road

GREATER NOIDA: Thick smoke blanketed parts of Greater Noida on Tuesday after a massive fire broke out at an open garbage dumping site near village Junpat, along the 105-metre road. Locals alleged that the Greater Noida authority contractors have been dumping waste at unauthorised locations to save transportation costs, leading to a hazardous build-up of garbage. (HT Photo)

The blaze that sent black plumes across surrounding residential areas is the latest in a series of such incidents, with residents raising alarm over the worsening air quality and health concerns.

Locals alleged that the Greater Noida authority contractors have been dumping waste at unauthorised locations to save transportation costs, leading to a hazardous build-up of garbage. The densely populated Junpat area, located just 300–400 metres from the fire site, was heavily affected.

“There are nearly 3,000 residents in Junpat alone, and a similar number in nearby Makora village. Besides, there are several individual flats in the vicinity with a combined population of nearly 25,000 to 30,000 people. We are forced to breathe in toxic fumes. Children and the elderly are suffering the most,” said Nidhi Sharma, a resident.

Harendra Bhati, member of the Active Citizens Group, said the contractors don’t want to travel to designated dump sites, so they pick closer empty patches like the one in Junpat. “The same issue is being faced in Jaitpur, barely a kilometre from here. This has become a pattern,” he added.

Residents further claimed that piles of horticultural waste remain unattended for days, particularly during summers, increasing the risk of fire.

Despite repeated complaints, residents allege, lack of permanent waste management solutions continues to endanger public health. They have urged the Greater Noida authority to take strict action against errant contractors and implement a long-term plan for safe waste disposal.

Natholi Singh, senior manager (horticulture), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), acknowledged the issue and assured swift action. “We have taken note of the complaints regarding unauthorised garbage dumping along the 105-metre road near village Junpat and instructions will be issued to get the area cleared”.

Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the blaze was controlled swiftly and no injuries were reported.

“Our team responded promptly to the fire incident reported near the 105-metre road in the Junpat area. The fire was completely doused within an hour and there were no casualties or injuries. We have also advised the concerned civic authorities to ensure that such open dumping is prevented in the future, as it significantly increases fire hazards during the summer season,” he added.