Greater Noida to involve agency to set up animal shelters

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has decided to engage an expert agency for developing animal shelters to house abandoned cats and dogs in the city, officials said on Friday, adding that currently the industrial city lacks any such shelter home. The agency shall ensure compliance with all local and national animal welfare regulations and provide regular updates to the authority on shelter activities, animal status, financial reports, and contractual obligations, 2023. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority said it intends to set up dedicated shelters for stray dogs and cats to address the rising need for animal care in this growing industry town.

“As of now the authority depends only on NGOs for such services. This project will help in handling the stray animal menace that troubles the citizens daily. We will soon engage an expert agency that will set up a dedicated shelter that will cater to abandoned cats and dogs,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to identify technically qualified agencies for handling the operation and maintenance of these facilities to be set up in the city.

“The shelters will focus on the welfare of abandoned, lost, and stray animals, providing a safe, clean, and caring environment. The agency will have the onus for operations and management of these shelters. These shelters will include day-to-day activities such as animal care, health services, shelter maintenance, and ensuring compliance with local animal welfare regulations. The agency will have to ensure complete safety, comfort, and well-being of all animals in the shelter, including feeding, cleaning, and exercising,” said another Greater Noida authority official.

The agency will coordinate veterinary services such as regular health checks, vaccinations, treatments, and emergency medical care. Also, the agency shall maintain the shelter’s cleanliness, hygiene, and safety, including infrastructure repairs and upkeep.

“The staff management will involve hiring and training personnel for daily operations, including caretakers, cleaners, and administrative staff. The agency will also promote animal adoption by facilitating proper rehoming processes and assisting adopters with the necessary documentation. Public relations and community engagement efforts will include developing awareness programmes, educational initiatives, and outreach on animal welfare,” the official said.

The agency shall ensure compliance with all local and national animal welfare regulations and provide regular updates to the authority on shelter activities, animal status, financial reports, and contractual obligations, the same official added.

These shelters will be built at multiple locations in Greater Noida and will operate under a Public-Private-Partnership model, with selected NGOs or firms managing operations. Interested organisations can download the EOI documents and submit applications by January 6, 2025.

Earlier this year, the authority implemented a revised pet policy for dogs and cats. As per the policy, the authority will conduct sterilisation and vaccination drives for stray animals through hired agencies, with support from local Resident Welfare Associations, while shelters for unwell pets will be established and a toll-free helpline will be introduced for emergency pet-related concerns.