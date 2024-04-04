Guatam Buddha varsity to partner with Yotta Data Centre for hi-tech AI lab

Gautam Buddha University (GBU) and Yotta D1 Data Centre plans to establish a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) centre focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its emerging applications, university officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the primary objective of the visit to the data centre was to explore opportunities between the two institutions, in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Later, the plans to set up an AI R&D centre was unveiled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/representational image)

The initiative was taken during a recent visit by a delegation from GBU to the data centre located in Greater Noida, officials added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

GBU vice chancellor professor R K Sinha said, “As GBU is planning to establish an AI lab on the campus, instead of creating a data server, we plan to work in collaboration with Yotta to get data servers on a contractual basis. This will help in fields of AI based research activities.”

According to officials, the primary objective of the visit was to explore opportunities between the two institutions, in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Additionally, plans to set up another AI based research and development lab within the Gautam Buddha University campus, utilising the high-speed computing facilities available at Yotta Data Centre, were unveiled.

Khushminder Singh, vice president of IT operations, Yotta D1 Data Centre, said, “The discussions with the delegation of GBU to explore joint research and academic offerings underscore the mutual dedication of both institutions to drive excellence and innovation in education and research in the emerging areas of Data Science and AI and machine learning”.

VC Sinha added, “We are excited about the possibilities that Yotta’s advanced technologies offer in transforming our university and providing a superior educational experience to our students and stakeholders.”