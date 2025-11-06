Gurugram: Dust, waste removal drive intensifies under pollution-free drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified large-scale cleaning and dust removal operations across the city under the ongoing “Mission Pollution-Free, Clean Gurugram” drive which aims to improve air quality and maintain sanitation during the high-pollution season. The drive aims to improve air quality and maintain sanitation during the high-pollution season. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Over the past few days, the civic body’s sanitation teams have been deployed across all four zones of the city to clear accumulated dust, weeds, plastic waste, and construction debris from major roads and public areas.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday said the ongoing operations are part of a sustained effort to create cleaner roads and reduce airborne particulate matter. “The mission aims to remove dust and waste that contribute to urban air pollution and hygiene problems. A cleaner environment directly benefits the health and well-being of residents.”

On Tuesday, the clean-up covered several key stretches, including Delhi Public School Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Shaheed Major Vikas Marg, Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk, Jharsa Road, Umang Bharadwaj Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, Shobha City Road, Signature Tower Chowk, Bakhtawar Chowk to Subhash Chowk, and Old and New Railway Roads.

Teams used mechanical sweepers, water tankers, and manual cleaning to remove settled dust and soil from the carriageways and footpaths. Special focus areas included high-traffic corridors and intersections that contribute to road dust pollution.

Dahiya has issued directions that all ongoing dust and weed removal works be completed by mid-November and instructed that construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated from government and private works be lifted immediately.

He also emphasised maintaining regular cleaning of bus queue shelters and speeding up waste collection from secondary points to prevent garbage overflow.

Being conducted as part of the pre-winter anti-pollution action plan, the drive will continue in the coming weeks, said officials.

On Tuesday, senior MCG officials, joint Commissioners Dr Naresh Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Dr Jayveer Yadav, and Ravinder Malik, monitored the campaign in their respective zones, ensuring consistent progress and field supervision.

Officials said that under the campaign, daily reviews are being conducted to track cleanliness standards and follow-up actions.

Under the broader anti-pollution initiative, the MCG is also conducting regular sprinkling of treated water on major roads and deploying additional water sprinkler machines this month to curb dust levels. To manage garden waste, 25 shredder machines have been made operational at ward levels, and 15 more are expected to be functional shortly.

Officials, meanwhile, said strict enforcement against waste burning, illegal dumping, and use of banned plastic is also underway, with dedicated teams issuing challans and imposing fines as part of the civic body’s graded response action plan (Grap) compliance plan.

The Mission Pollution-Free Gurugram campaign, launched last month, is being carried out in mission mode across all city zones to ensure sustained cleanliness, better waste management, and air quality improvement ahead of the winter pollution peak.