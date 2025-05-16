Gzb: 19-yr-old man held for raping 16-yr-old girl after videos go viral

A 19-year-old man raped a 16-year-old girl with the help of a woman related to her, and also recorded a video of the incident, which he shared with others, police said, adding that the man was arrested on Friday while the woman is on the run. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape, criminal conspiracy, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the IT Act. (Representational image)

The incident took place three months ago in Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad. The man and the victim are neighbours, police said. The woman is 25 years old, married and mother of a child, police said.

“The girl’s family approached us with a complaint on May 13 after videos of the act went viral on social media. The accused was friends with the 25-year-old woman, and he sought her help to get friendly with the minor girl. On the day of the incident, the two came to the girl’s house and the woman offered her a cold drink laced with a sedative. When the minor passed out, the 19-year-old raped her and filmed the act while the 25-year-old woman watched,” said Brijesh Kumar, station house officer of Shalimar Garden police station.

The man shared the video with the 25-year-old woman, who forwarded it to her contacts, who shared it on social media.

“The videos went viral and recently came to the knowledge of the girl’s family. They approached us on May 13. The girl told us that the incident happened three months ago,” Kumar added.

“The girl, the accused and the woman live in the same neighbourhood. The woman will be arrested soon as she helped the accused,” said Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police of Shalimar Garden circle.