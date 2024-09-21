Gzb: 2 security guards held for beating high-rise resident

The Ghaziabad police have arrested two suspects almost a fortnight after a 43-year-old man was beaten by several men outside the gates of a high-rise in Mohan Nagar, officers said on Friday. The victim had brushed past a security guard near the main entrance of the society which sparked off an altercation, they added. Police said the video was shot by someone present at the spot and it later went viral, taking cognizance of the video, two suspects were detained and booked under Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita sections for preventive arrest. (Representational image)

A video of the man being beaten and dragged by three men was shared on social media, prompting the police to register case into the incident that occurred on September 3.

“The video shows men beating up a 43-year-old resident. The man seen being beaten up in the video was identified as Pawan Kumar who allegedly brushed past security guard Apoorv Mishra at the main gate. This resulted in an altercation. Thereafter, security guard Akshay Kumar and supervisor Praveen Kumar were arrested for beating up Kumar,” said Rajneesh Upadhaya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sahibabad circle.

None of the parties involved in the incident, however, informed police. They reached a compromise and sorted out the matter among themselves, officers said.

“Since no one informed the police, no action was initiated. The video was shot by someone present at the spot and it later went viral. However, taking cognizance of the video, we detained two suspects and booked them under Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita sections for preventive arrest. We have received no complaint from the victim resident so far. We are analysing the video and will take further action if anyone else is found involved in beating up the resident,” the ACP added.