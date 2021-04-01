Gzb admin draws ‘traffic management plan’ for Kaushambi

Ghaziabad: Days after the Supreme Court sought a ”comprehensive traffic management plan” for Kaushambi in connection with a petition, the Ghaziabad district administration prepared a draft plan on Thursday and sought a similar plan from the officials of Delhi-NCR. In its order on March 24, the apex court directed the officials of both the states to take up an “unified approach” for resolving the issues.

The Kaushambi and Karwa resident welfare associations had filed a petition, seeking relief from the pollution across the region. About 20,000 residents dwell in Kaushambi high-rises, which is near Delhi’s Anand Vihar border, Anand Vihar ISBT, Kaushambi ISBT, and Sahibabad site IV industrial area. Kaushambi sees regular traffic jams, through the high-rises, besides encroachment, roadside parking of vehicles, and the operation of autos, buses and other vehicles without any designated parking space.

Taking up the issue of traffic jam, the SC had directed the officials to prepare a traffic plan within three weeks, and form a committee comprising nine officers with the Ghaziabad district magistrate as the nodal officer.

“We have chalked out the removal of encroachment, freeing up roadside parking and regulating the movement of vehicles in our draft plan, along with proposing parking facilities. We also held a virtual meeting with the officers and residents of Delhi-NCR. Our draft plan is complete, and the officials concerned, Delhi, said that they will prepare a similar plan soon. Both the plans will be combined once they are finalised. A meeting with the officials of Delhi is scheduled on April 6,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Under the plan, Ghaziabad officials have suggested parking of autos near Saur Ujra Marg and they will not be allowed to park outside Kaushambi ISBT. They have also suggested to regulate permits for autos/e-rickshaws and also suggested a multi-level parking at Kaushambi metro station to decongest Kaushambi roads from roadside parking.

It has also suggested that all the UP Roadways buses operating from Kaushambi will use the Saur Urja Marg (through Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area) for movement as they obstruct traffic coming to Ghaziabad from Delhi border.

The plan has also suggested that private city buses operating from outside Kaushambi should operate from any other place and if need be, their permits can also be cancelled.

“We have also suggested some infrastructure improvement on roads and also at borders with Delhi. This will help improve movement of traffic,” Pandey added.

VK Mittal, president of Karwa said that he is yet to receive the draft plan through official channel.

“We are waiting for the Ghaziabad district magistrate to submit the plan before the court. Once we receive the plan through official channel, we will submit our representation before the court. We do not wish to comment till the time plan gets submitted before the court,” he added.

Karwa filed several petitions before the National Green Tribunal since 2015 and finally approached the Supreme Court in October 2020 for resolution of pollution issues.

The committee directed by the court comprise the Ghaziabad’s district magistrate and police chief, Ghaziabad development authority chairperson, commissioners from the city’s municipality, the East Delhi municipal corporation and the commissioner of Meerut division, chairperson of the UP state road transport corporation, a nominee of the Delhi Police commissioner, and the Delhi government transport secretary.