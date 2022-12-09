Jaguar crash death: Six cars seized for racing on Noida road

Gautam Budh Nagar police seized six luxury cars for rash driving, while probing the accident that killed a woman when a speeding Jaguar car rammed her scooter on December 4.

The impounded vehicles include two BMWs, a Porsche, an Audi, a Range Rover and a Skoda. According to the police, they now have evidence that these cars were racing when the accident took place.

“We have recovered CCTV footage of the cars racing in the area and six luxury vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

Police added that action is being taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 after these vehicles were seized over the last two days.

A police officer added that there are groups of luxury vehicle owners who meet during the weekend and drive around various parts of the NCR.

Deepika Tripathi, who worked as a receptionist at a private firm, was killed on Sunday morning outside Supertech e-Square building in Sector 96 when a speeding Jaguar collided with her two-wheeler. The Jaguar’s driver Samuel Andrew Pyster (31), who works at an international bank in Haryana, was held and sent into judicial custody.