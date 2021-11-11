Home / Cities / Noida News / Job fair for Noida, Greater Noida locals on Nov 13, 14
Job fair for Noida, Greater Noida locals on Nov 13, 14

The job fair is being held together by the three local development authorities in view of continued protests by farmers whose land had been acquired by the government in the past, officials said.
The job fair is being organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, and the Yamuna Expressway Authority&nbsp;(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 01:38 PM IST
PTI |

A two-day employment fair will be organised for youth in Noida and Greater Noida on November 13 and 14, officials said here on Wednesday.

The job fair is being organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, and the Yamuna Expressway Authority, they said.

"The job fair is for young men and women seeking employment in private companies located in Noida and Greater Noida. The job fair would be held on November 13 and 14 at the Noida Shilp Haat in Sector 33A of Noida," according to a Noida Authority statement.

"Interested candidates can reach the venue with their resumes and qualifications certificates to apply for jobs. Companies would then select candidates as per their requirements," it stated.

"The objective of this job fair is to connect companies and job aspirant men and women. This fair would also help family members of farmers and other locals get employment," the statement said. 

