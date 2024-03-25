Law student trapped by extornists dies by suicide

Greater Noida: A 26-year-old law student who fell into the trap of an extortion gang on Friday allegedly ended his life by jumping into a nullah in Greater Noida’s Beta-2 on Saturday, fearing social stigma, said police, adding that the accused were demanding a huge amount of money else they would circulate his obscene videos or photos that they recorded during a video call. In the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that he came in contact with some identified person through social media and fell into their trap. (Representational image)

Police recovered a suicide note in which he mentioned about the “social stigma” he would not be able to face if the accused circulate his obscene videos. The extortion amount is not yet revealed, as the entire incident was not mentioned in the suicide note, said the official, adding that his mobile phone was seized to trace the accused.

Beta-2, station house officer, Munendra Singh said, “Deceased, a first-year law student, resided with his family members in Beta-2 locality. He worked part-time at a private company, and his father is involved in the share market business. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister.”

“On Saturday around 9 am, the deceased’s parents approached Beta-2 police station to report a missing person’s report after they found a suicide note in his room,” said SHO Singh, adding that during the investigation, it was revealed that he left home around 4.30 am without informing anyone in the home.

When police were searching for him with the help of CCTV footage and manual intelligence, cops were alerted in the evening that a body was spotted lying inside a nullah close to his home in Greater Noida. “An injury mark was spotted on the body but it was suspected that he sustained injury when he jumped to end his life,” said SHO Singh, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and the exact cause behind the death would be ascertained after getting autopsy reports.

However, prima facie, it was suspected to be a suicide case. In the suicide note, the deceased mentioned that “he came in contact with some identified person through social media and fell into their trap. The accused clicked some of his obscene photos and videos after friendship,” said SHO Singh.

The officer further added that “he was being threatened that they would circulate it on social media to defame him, and due to fear, he took the extreme step”.

An official on condition of anonymity said, “The investigation revealed that, on Friday, he received a video call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. As he answered, a woman addressed him and laid him into a trap,”

“As the call was disconnected, he started receiving threat messages to pay or face dire consequences,” said an official, adding that, fearing social defamation, he opted for an extreme step without revealing about the incident to anyone.

“We will register a case as we received a complaint from the grieved family members,” said Greater Noida, assistant commissioner of police, Ram Krishna Tiwari.