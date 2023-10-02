Loni building collapse: One more succumbs to injury, death toll now six

A week after the building collapse in Ghaziabad’s Loni, the death toll has reached six as Shaista Parveen, 36, who was receiving treatment at GTB Hospital, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, police said. Ghaziabad, India - Sept. 24, 2023: A view of a two-storeyed building’s wreckage after an explosion claimed the lives of three people as they were preparing firecrackers illegally at Rupnagar Loni in Ghaziabad, India, on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times) (Sakib ali/ HT)

A seventh person who was in the building has been brought back to Ghaziabad by her family and she is getting treatment locally, they said.

According to police, the building was involved in the illegal manufacture of conventional firecrackers, and the collapse resulted from an explosion in an LPG cylinder and explosives stored there.

The incident took place on September 23, initially injuring seven people, including Shaista Parveen, 36, her daughters Alisha, 15, and Alina, 14, along with Noori, 18, Geeta Devi, 30, Mohammad Imran, 15, and Mehwis Khatoon, 38. Alisha, Alina, and Imran died on the same day, while Mehwis Khatoon and Geeta Devi passed away during treatment last week.

“Shaista succumbed during treatment on Saturday. The toll in the case is now six and the only survivor left has been brought back to Ghaziabad by her family. She is getting treatment locally. In connection with the incident, we have video-recorded statements of injured Shaista on the day of the incident. We will also record the statements of Noori who the only survivor is left,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural).

Shaista leaves behind four minor daughters and her husband.

“My entire family is shattered as we lost my two grandchildren and my daughter-in-law, Shaista. Even if suspects get punished in future, it will not be able to rebuild my family. We are poor people and all three went to the factory to earn ₹200 per day,” said Mohammad Shafi, grandfather of Alisha and Alina.

The police in connection with the incident arrested Mohammad Shariq, who operated the factory in the building, and his material supplier, Vikas Goel, from nearby Farrukhnagar.

A suo motu FIR was initiated against Shariq, including relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosives Act. Suspect Goel was also included in this FIR under the Explosives Act.

According to police, Shariq had been running a paint manufacturing factory in the building and had recently started producing illegal fireworks for the upcoming festival season.

“We have fast-paced investigation and will soon file chargesheet against the two suspects involved in the case, “ DCP Yadav said.

