Major fire breaks out at Gaur City apartment in UP's Greater Noida, rescue work on

Major fire breaks out at Gaur City apartment in UP's Greater Noida, rescue work on

HT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 10:36 AM IST

A fire broke out Thursday in an apartment within the 16th Avenue society of Gaur City in Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh. The residents scrambled to evacuate the premises, with thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire breaks out at an apartment in 16th Avenue society of Greater Noida West.

The blaze started in one of the units on the second floor of the residential complex.

A video showed ambulances arriving at 16th Avenue. Rescue efforts are currently underway.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the cause of the fire or the extent of damage incurred.

(This is developing story…please check back for updates)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

