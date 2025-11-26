Man arrested for killing 16-year-old boy in Noida

Noida: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly strangulated by a 28-year-old man and his friend over chatting with his live-in partner’s 14-year-old daughter in Noida, Phase 2 on Sunday, police said adding the suspects were arrested on Tuesday after extensive investigation. “As the minor’s family was already aware that Altaf scolded him earlier for taking his live-in partner’s daughter, they reached his home and found their son’s slipper outside his locked room,” said a police officer, part of the investigation requesting anonymity. (Representational image)

The boy was found dead inside the suspect’s room on Sunday night after his parents desperate search led them to suspect’s home where they found his slippers outside.

Police said the deceased, a student of class 11, resided with his family in the Noida, Phase 2 area.

“Sunday night around 8 pm, when he was walking near his 14-year-old female friend’s home, suspect Altaf spotted him and called him inside his room on the pretext of having a conversation,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer, Phase 2.

Inside the room, Altaf’s friend Faizan, 20, who came to Noida around a week back from Hapur, was already present. “When Altaf strongly asked the minor to stop chatting with his live-in partner daughter, he refused. In a fit of rage, they (Suspect and his friend Faizan) strangulated him and left his body inside the home,” said SHO Tiwari, adding that they locked the home from inside and left on their bike after collecting the minor’s mobile phone.

Till late at night, when the minor did not return home, his parents desperately searched for him in a nearby area and asked about his whereabouts from his friends. “As the minor’s family was already aware that Altaf scolded him earlier for taking his live-in partner’s daughter, they reached his home and found their son’s slipper outside his locked room,” said a police officer, part of the investigation requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “When they broke into the home, their son was found dead, after which cops were alerted on 112. Subsequently, his post-mortem was conducted and a case under section 103 (murder) of BNS was registered at Phase 2 police station,”

Police said no other injury marks were found on the minor’s body. “After two days of extensive investigation, suspect Altaf and his friend Faizan were arrested from the NSEZ area on Tuesday,” said the SHO, adding that their bike which they used to escape was seized and the minor’s mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.

Investigation revealed that Altaf was residing with a woman and his minor daughter at a rented accommodation in Yakubpur. The woman left her husband and Altaf wanted to marry her. “The minor had come in contact with the woman’s daughter around seven months back. It also came to light on the day of the incident, the minor, along with his mother, had gone to attend a marriage in their hometown, Maharajganj in UP. They were likely unaware that Altaf killed him,” said the officer cited above, adding further investigation is underway.