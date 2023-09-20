Man attacked with knife in Greater Noida’s Dadri, incident captured on CCTV

A 19-year-old man was allegedly attacked with a knife by a 20-year-old man in broad daylight in a busy marketplace in Greater Noida’s Dadri area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A shirtless man can be seeen holding the knife captured in the CCTV camera (Video screengrab)

The incident was captured in a street CCTV camera, a video of which surfaced on social media on Wednesday. The footage shows a shirtless man on the street running into the victim with a knife in his right hand, and as he falls to the ground, the former attacks the latter.

The footage further shows a group of people pulling the attacker from the victim.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Guddu, a resident of Taju. Police said the victim, identified as Shadab Khan, a resident of Chand Masjid locality in Dadri, suffered injuries on his right arm in the attack.

According to the victim, Guddu, who was in an intoxicated state, made abusive remarks towards the passersby, and he (Khan) asked him not to do so, which led to an argument between the two.

Khan said that after a heated exchange, Guddu threatened to kill him and left, however, he returned after 10 minutes, along with another man, and started attacking him with a knife.

“Guddu aimed to attack my neck, but I defended and suffered a deep cut on my forearm. Guddu tried to make another attempt, but people on the streets gathered to save me, after which Guddu and his accomplice fled the spot. I collapsed on the street and was taken to a nearby hospital, where police reached and took a complaint from me,” said Khan.

According to Dadri police station in-charge Sujeet Upadhyay, they received information about the attack from the private hospital where Khan was admitted.

Police said that Khan suffered 18 stitches on his forearm and he has lost movement on one of his fingers.

“On the basis of the victim’s complaint, an FIR (first information report) has been registered under sections of assault, causing hurt by dangerous weapon, intentional insult, criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code, against Guddu and one unidentified suspect. Police teams have been deployed to nab the suspects who are absconding at the moment,” Upadhyay said.

The incident comes one day before the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is set to be inaugurated in Greater Noida’s Expo Mart. Ahead of the trade show, section 144 of CrPC is imposed in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

