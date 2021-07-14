Man sends objectionable texts and photos of friend to her fiancé, booked

Greater Noida A 25-year-old man was booked on Monday for allegedly sending “objectionable messages and photographs” of his 24-year-old friend to her fiancé, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect — identified as Sonu Sharma — is a resident of Hajipur village in Greater Noida. The woman’s brother filed a complaint against Sonu at the Jewar police station, police said.

The complainant said that his sister was about to get married to a resident of Bulandshahr on July 17, and their engagement ceremony was held on June 20, 2021. “However, after a few days of their engagement, my sister’s fiance started receiving objectionable texts about her from a person named Parul Sharma (Sonu here), on Instagram,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Later, Parul got the mobile phone number of my sister’s fiance through social media and sent him objectionable photographs, the complainant said, adding that after which he called off the wedding.

“It appears that Sonu used a fake Instagram account to send those texts. My sister is deeply saddened over the leakage of her personal photographs, and about the marriage being called off. The suspect must be brought to justice,” said the complainant.

A case has been registered against Sonu under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at the Jewar police station, said Umesh Bahadur, station house officer. “Primary investigation reveals that the suspect (Sonu) knows the victim. He had texted the woman’s fiancé to break off their wedding. We have launched a search to arrest the suspect.”