Man succumbs to injuries two days after road accident in Greater Noida
Greater Noida: A motorist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday after a BMW car hit his bike in Greater Noida west on Saturday evening, said police.
According to police, three men were travelling on a two-wheeler that collided with a speeding BMW car on the service lane near Cherry County police post in Greater Noida west around 9pm on Saturday.
“The car was being driven by Piyush Singh, a resident of Gaur Saundaryam and the bike was being driven by Kunwar Pal, a resident of Ithaira village in Dadri. The bike had two pillion riders — Sunil and Raghu. They had a head-on collision on the service road after which Kunwar and Sunil were injured, while Raghu escaped unhurt. None of them were wearing a helmet,” said Navjeet Singh, in charge of Cherry County police post.
Singh said that the BMW driver took the two injured men to a nearby hospital, while a passerby informed police about the accident. “Sunil was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and is undergoing treatment while Kunwar succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. The BMW driver paid for their medical expenses,” he added.
The three bike riders ran a spare parts shop in Ithaira village while the suspect is a businessman.
Deceased Kunwar’s family submitted a written complaint against Singh on Tuesday.
“Singh is under police custody. The car and the bike have been seized. An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect at Bisrakh police station,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.
-
Noida authority files complaint against Logix builders for faulty STP
Noida: The Noida Authority has filed a complaint with police to lodge an FIR against Logix Infrastructure Private Limited for allegedly disposing bad quality water from a sewage treatment plant at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. The authority earlier submitted similar complaints against four other societies. Four societies have ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, and complaints have been filed against an additional four. Plants at 10 societies are at different stages of completion.
-
Demolition date of Noida twin towers likely to get extended
Noida: The final clearances for fixing of explosives at Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will take a few more days, said sources. Sources added that queries put by the Central Building Research Institute to various stakeholders are still unanswered and are causing the delay. The Supreme Court had earlier given August 28 as deadline for the demolition of the twin towers—the tallest structures in the country ever to be demolished.
-
Residents want Noida authority to set up water treatment plants at reservoirs
Noida: The Noida Authority has filed a complaint with police to lodge an FIR against Logix Infrastructure Private Limited for allegedly disposing bad quality water from a sewage treatment plant at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. The authority earlier submitted similar complaints against four other societies. Four societies have ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, and complaints have been filed against an additional four. Plants at 10 societies are at different stages of completion.
-
‘AMU to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour’
A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor was held on Tuesday to discuss and finalise various celebratory programmes to be held at AMU to mark the Independence Day. Prof Mansoor urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15. Pro-vice chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez said the flag of India is symbol of pride for every citizen of the country.
-
Ikhlaq’s daughter records statement in Dadri lynching case
Greater Noida: The 27-year-old daughter of Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was lynched on the suspicion of storing beef in 2015, recorded hShaista, an eye witness in the case'sstatement in Surajpur Court on Tuesday. This is the third time that an eye witness in the case, Shaista, recorded her statement in court. Ikhlaq (55) was allegedly killed on September 28, 2015 inside his house at Bisada village, Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics