Man succumbs to injuries two days after road accident in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A motorist succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday after a BMW car hit his bike in Greater Noida west on Saturday evening, said police.

According to police, three men were travelling on a two-wheeler that collided with a speeding BMW car on the service lane near Cherry County police post in Greater Noida west around 9pm on Saturday.

“The car was being driven by Piyush Singh, a resident of Gaur Saundaryam and the bike was being driven by Kunwar Pal, a resident of Ithaira village in Dadri. The bike had two pillion riders — Sunil and Raghu. They had a head-on collision on the service road after which Kunwar and Sunil were injured, while Raghu escaped unhurt. None of them were wearing a helmet,” said Navjeet Singh, in charge of Cherry County police post.

Singh said that the BMW driver took the two injured men to a nearby hospital, while a passerby informed police about the accident. “Sunil was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and is undergoing treatment while Kunwar succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening. The BMW driver paid for their medical expenses,” he added.

The three bike riders ran a spare parts shop in Ithaira village while the suspect is a businessman.

Deceased Kunwar’s family submitted a written complaint against Singh on Tuesday.

“Singh is under police custody. The car and the bike have been seized. An FIR under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect at Bisrakh police station,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station.